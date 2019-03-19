All apartments in Bastrop
206 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Hidden Springs Drive

206 Hidden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

206 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, refrigerator, washer and dryer included, upscale wood look plank tile flooring throughout, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr.. Turn right on Childers.

(RLNE3284584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have any available units?
206 Hidden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have?
Some of 206 Hidden Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Hidden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Hidden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Hidden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Hidden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Hidden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Hidden Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 206 Hidden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Hidden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Hidden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
