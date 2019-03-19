All apartments in Bastrop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Calm Water Loop

109 Calm Water Loop · No Longer Available
Bastrop
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

109 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, full size washer & dryer, refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr.. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.

Photos are of model and for illustrative purposes only.

(RLNE2781221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

