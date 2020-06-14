All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:57 PM

4400 Ambassador Way

4400 Ambassador Way · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Ambassador Way, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Balch Springs
Area: Southeast Dallas/ Mesquite
 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $825

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1025

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Ambassador Way have any available units?
4400 Ambassador Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4400 Ambassador Way have?
Some of 4400 Ambassador Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Ambassador Way currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Ambassador Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Ambassador Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Ambassador Way is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Ambassador Way offers parking.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Ambassador Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Ambassador Way has a pool.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way have accessible units?
No, 4400 Ambassador Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Ambassador Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Ambassador Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Ambassador Way does not have units with air conditioning.

