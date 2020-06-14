4400 Ambassador Way

Amenities
Balch Springs
Area: Southeast Dallas/ Mesquite
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $825
Exterior Amenities: Pool, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1025
*pics are of model apartments at this location*
**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.
Spirit Real Estate Group