Balch Springs, TX
4327 Central Lane
4327 Central Lane

4327 Central Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Central Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs has been completed updated from the ground up, and everything inside is brand new! It includes brand new laminate and vinyl floors, new paint, new light fixtures, new bathrooms, and much more. Enjoy ceiling fans, central heat/air, included appliances, washer/dryer connections and fenced-in backyard.The home is tucked in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 635 and I-20, Virgil T Irwin Park and Hodges Elementary School. Less than a minute away is The Home Depot, Kroger, McDonaldï¿½??s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Prosperity Bank and so much more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Central Lane have any available units?
4327 Central Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4327 Central Lane have?
Some of 4327 Central Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Central Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Central Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Central Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Central Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Central Lane offer parking?
No, 4327 Central Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4327 Central Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 Central Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Central Lane have a pool?
No, 4327 Central Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Central Lane have accessible units?
No, 4327 Central Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Central Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Central Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 Central Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4327 Central Lane has units with air conditioning.

