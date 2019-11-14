14918 Marsha Drive

Amenities

**Move-in special--$250 off first month's rent if application is approved by Nov. 18th**



Completely refurbished unique 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. It boasts granite counter tops and new appliances in the kitchen. There is laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room, living area. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bath upstairs. One of the bedrooms could be used as a game-room or office. All bedrooms are carpeted. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered patio- great for relaxing! This house is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 10/11/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.