14918 Marsha Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:08 AM

14918 Marsha Drive

Location

14918 Marsha Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move-in special--$250 off first month's rent if application is approved by Nov. 18th**

Completely refurbished unique 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. It boasts granite counter tops and new appliances in the kitchen. There is laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room, living area. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bath upstairs. One of the bedrooms could be used as a game-room or office. All bedrooms are carpeted. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered patio- great for relaxing! This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 10/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

