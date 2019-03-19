14407 Cimarron Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!



This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced backyard. The home, which sits on a quiet street with large, established trees, is a short drive from Hodges Elementary School and Mackey Elementary School. The property is conveniently located about equal distance from I-20 and 635, to make your commute a breeze. A five minute drive north gives you access to Kroger, The Home Depot, and fast-food establishments including McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bueno and more.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.