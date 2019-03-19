All apartments in Balch Springs
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
14407 Cimarron Dr
14407 Cimarron Dr

14407 Cimarron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14407 Cimarron Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced backyard. The home, which sits on a quiet street with large, established trees, is a short drive from Hodges Elementary School and Mackey Elementary School. The property is conveniently located about equal distance from I-20 and 635, to make your commute a breeze. A five minute drive north gives you access to Kroger, The Home Depot, and fast-food establishments including McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bueno and more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have any available units?
14407 Cimarron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14407 Cimarron Dr have?
Some of 14407 Cimarron Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14407 Cimarron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14407 Cimarron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14407 Cimarron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14407 Cimarron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14407 Cimarron Dr offers parking.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14407 Cimarron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have a pool?
No, 14407 Cimarron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have accessible units?
No, 14407 Cimarron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14407 Cimarron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14407 Cimarron Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14407 Cimarron Dr has units with air conditioning.

