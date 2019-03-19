14025 Spring Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan concierge internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features new paint, laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, lots of kitchen cabinets, and a covered backyard porch. The whole property is fenced in, and it's right next to a beautiful park! The home puts you minutes from a ton of area schools, including Hodges Elementary School, Mackey Elementary School, Gray Elementary and A.C. New Middle School. It's also in the perfect spot for commuters, with easy access to both I-20 and 635. Nearby establishments include Domino's Pizza, Panaderia Abuelito, Home Depot, Kroger and so much more.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.