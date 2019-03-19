All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14025 Spring Oak Drive

14025 Spring Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14025 Spring Oaks Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features new paint, laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, lots of kitchen cabinets, and a covered backyard porch. The whole property is fenced in, and it's right next to a beautiful park! The home puts you minutes from a ton of area schools, including Hodges Elementary School, Mackey Elementary School, Gray Elementary and A.C. New Middle School. It's also in the perfect spot for commuters, with easy access to both I-20 and 635. Nearby establishments include Domino's Pizza, Panaderia Abuelito, Home Depot, Kroger and so much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have any available units?
14025 Spring Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have?
Some of 14025 Spring Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 Spring Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14025 Spring Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 Spring Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14025 Spring Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 14025 Spring Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14025 Spring Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 14025 Spring Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 14025 Spring Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14025 Spring Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14025 Spring Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14025 Spring Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

