Balch Springs, TX
12224 Bishop Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

12224 Bishop Dr

12224 Bishop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12224 Bishop Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs features carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, a fenced-in backyard, W/D connections and a 2-car garage! The home is located just down the street from Virgil T Irwin Park, 635, I-20, and a variety of shopping establishments along Pioneer Rd, including Domino's, Circle K and Taqueria Delicious. A short dribe north is Korger, The Home Depot, Pizza Hut, AutoZone and more! The home also provides easy access to nearby Hodges Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12224 Bishop Dr have any available units?
12224 Bishop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12224 Bishop Dr have?
Some of 12224 Bishop Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12224 Bishop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12224 Bishop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12224 Bishop Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12224 Bishop Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12224 Bishop Dr offers parking.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12224 Bishop Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr have a pool?
No, 12224 Bishop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr have accessible units?
No, 12224 Bishop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12224 Bishop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12224 Bishop Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12224 Bishop Dr has units with air conditioning.

