All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 11818 Eloise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Balch Springs, TX
11818 Eloise Dr
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:10 AM
11818 Eloise Dr
11818 Eloise Drive
No Longer Available
11818 Eloise Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Balch Springs! - Nice 3 bed 2 ba brick home in Balch Springs. Living room with fireplace. Call to view today!
(RLNE4825255)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have any available units?
11818 Eloise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Balch Springs, TX
.
Is 11818 Eloise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11818 Eloise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 Eloise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11818 Eloise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr offer parking?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have a pool?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have accessible units?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 Eloise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 Eloise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
