Balch Springs, TX
11818 Eloise Dr
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:10 AM

11818 Eloise Dr

11818 Eloise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11818 Eloise Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Balch Springs! - Nice 3 bed 2 ba brick home in Balch Springs. Living room with fireplace. Call to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

