Home
/
Azle, TX
/
845 Hill Pl
845 Hill Pl

845 Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

845 Hill Place, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4-2 home on cul-de-sac. EVERYTHING IS NEW! New HVAC, windows, plumbing, electrical, insulation, sheetrock and more! Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout, desirable granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans and fixtures! Open floor plan has a large living area that opens to the dining room and lovely spacious kitchen with shaker style cabinets, subway backsplash and new appliances. Nice sized master has a walk-in closet and private bath with beautiful updated fixtures. Nice secondaries, French doors, pretty canopy trees, oversized yard, located just minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake! A must see! Two small pets considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Hill Pl have any available units?
845 Hill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 845 Hill Pl have?
Some of 845 Hill Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Hill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
845 Hill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Hill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Hill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 845 Hill Pl offer parking?
No, 845 Hill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 845 Hill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Hill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Hill Pl have a pool?
No, 845 Hill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 845 Hill Pl have accessible units?
No, 845 Hill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Hill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Hill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Hill Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 845 Hill Pl has units with air conditioning.
