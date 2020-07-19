845 Hill Pl

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4-2 home on cul-de-sac. EVERYTHING IS NEW! New HVAC, windows, plumbing, electrical, insulation, sheetrock and more! Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout, desirable granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans and fixtures! Open floor plan has a large living area that opens to the dining room and lovely spacious kitchen with shaker style cabinets, subway backsplash and new appliances. Nice sized master has a walk-in closet and private bath with beautiful updated fixtures. Nice secondaries, French doors, pretty canopy trees, oversized yard, located just minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake! A must see! Two small pets considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.