708 N Stewart Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fc12a204f ---- Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick House surrounded by mature trees. Brand new HVAC unit has been installed. This beautiful house is move-in-ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,400.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300