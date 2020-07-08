All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 708 N Stewart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
708 N Stewart Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

708 N Stewart Street

708 North Stewart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 North Stewart Street, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fc12a204f ---- Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick House surrounded by mature trees. Brand new HVAC unit has been installed. This beautiful house is move-in-ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,400.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 N Stewart Street have any available units?
708 N Stewart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 708 N Stewart Street have?
Some of 708 N Stewart Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 N Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 N Stewart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 N Stewart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 N Stewart Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 N Stewart Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 N Stewart Street offers parking.
Does 708 N Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 N Stewart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 N Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 708 N Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 N Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 708 N Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 N Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 N Stewart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 N Stewart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 N Stewart Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College