All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 621 Creekview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
621 Creekview Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

621 Creekview Drive

621 Creekview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

621 Creekview Dr, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
FROM THE INVITING COVERED FRONT PORCH to the covered back patio overlooking the green belt wooded private area, you will immediately love this immaculate home! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features tall ceilings, study or dining area, beautiful flooring and updated lighting. The large kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, coffee bar area, walk in pantry. The master suite has dual sinks, shelving for storage & great walk in closet. The split bedrooms offer privacy for all. Enjoy sitting on your covered patio enjoying the quietness (no homes behind you). There is iron fencing at the back & wood fencing on the sides of the back yard leading to the walking trails. Best Floor plan in Golden Pond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Creekview Drive have any available units?
621 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 621 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 621 Creekview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Creekview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 621 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Creekview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Creekview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College