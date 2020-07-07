621 Creekview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

FROM THE INVITING COVERED FRONT PORCH to the covered back patio overlooking the green belt wooded private area, you will immediately love this immaculate home! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features tall ceilings, study or dining area, beautiful flooring and updated lighting. The large kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, coffee bar area, walk in pantry. The master suite has dual sinks, shelving for storage & great walk in closet. The split bedrooms offer privacy for all. Enjoy sitting on your covered patio enjoying the quietness (no homes behind you). There is iron fencing at the back & wood fencing on the sides of the back yard leading to the walking trails. Best Floor plan in Golden Pond!