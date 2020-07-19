All apartments in Azle
390 Driftwood Court

390 Driftwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

390 Driftwood Court, Azle, TX 76020
Timberlake Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to a wonderful first floor condo that allows you to walk out to Eagle Mountain Lake. Small condo development with private boat dock and lake access. Home features two large bedrooms, updated bathrooms and lots of storage space throughout. Home is very clean and well cared for with great tile flooring. Kitchen opens to living and dining rooms making the condo feel spacious. Sliding glass doors allow plenty of natural light an unobstructed lake views. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace in living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Driftwood Court have any available units?
390 Driftwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 390 Driftwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
390 Driftwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Driftwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 390 Driftwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 390 Driftwood Court offer parking?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 390 Driftwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Driftwood Court have a pool?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 390 Driftwood Court have accessible units?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Driftwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Driftwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Driftwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
