1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

((((((REDUCED))))FEATURING OAK HARBOR ESTATES LAKE FRONT COMMUNITY GORGEOUS UPSCALE CUSTOM HOME SITUATED NEAR EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE this home is filled with amazing UPGRADES & CUSTOM features, Custom Flagstone Patio, Upgraded Wood Laminate, Slate and Travertine Flooring, home on corner lot located in Oak Harbor Estates lake front community. Beautiful travertine shower and flooring in Master Bath, elevated ceilings thru-out. Rear entry back alley garage. Lovely fenced yard with spacious patio. HURRY THIS WON'T LAST!