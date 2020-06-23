All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard

1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Azle, TX 76020
Oak Harbor Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
((((((REDUCED))))FEATURING OAK HARBOR ESTATES LAKE FRONT COMMUNITY GORGEOUS UPSCALE CUSTOM HOME SITUATED NEAR EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE this home is filled with amazing UPGRADES & CUSTOM features, Custom Flagstone Patio, Upgraded Wood Laminate, Slate and Travertine Flooring, home on corner lot located in Oak Harbor Estates lake front community. Beautiful travertine shower and flooring in Master Bath, elevated ceilings thru-out. Rear entry back alley garage. Lovely fenced yard with spacious patio. HURRY THIS WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have any available units?
1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have?
Some of 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Oak Harbor Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College