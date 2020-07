Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities concierge 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool pet friendly business center clubhouse hot tub

When you live at The Estates 3Eighty, you'll have convenient access to both city excitement and lakeside living, having the best of both worlds right at your fingertips. The Metroplex offers endless enriching experiences, including a thriving arts community, vibrant nightlife, award-winning zoos, and numerous professional sports teams, to name just a few. There's truly a little something for everyone here. For nature lovers, the charming town of Little Elm is a gem that's surrounded by natural beauty. Boasting 66 miles of shoreline along Lewisville Lake, Little Elm has some of the most scenic views in Texas, with picturesque trails and pristine parks that are treasured by children and adults alike.