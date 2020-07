Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,073sf home in the heart of Aubrey. Brand new tile floors and paint throughout. Central heat and AC, 1 car garage, and an attached large laundry room as well. It has an extra large backyard and the home is nestled at the end of a very low-traffic cul-de-sac. This home is amazing!