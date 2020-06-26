All apartments in Aubrey
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

1020 Diane Street

1020 Diane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Diane Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Large Corner Lot with 2 drives, 2 car garage with additional covered parking in the back. This lovely home offers an open floor plan, split bedrooms, 2-dining areas, large living area, separate laundry room, and hardwood flooring! When you step into the backyard you will be greeted with a very large covered patio that offers a built in gas grill w-sink and an adorable out building with electric and attached covered patio. This building is set up for part storage-workshop and the other section for an office area. This home is conveniently located and walking distance to the Aubrey Park, Aubrey Area Library, and minutes away from the highly sought after Brockett Elementary and Aubrey High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Diane Street have any available units?
1020 Diane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Diane Street have?
Some of 1020 Diane Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Diane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Diane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Diane Street pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Diane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 1020 Diane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Diane Street offers parking.
Does 1020 Diane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Diane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Diane Street have a pool?
No, 1020 Diane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Diane Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 Diane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Diane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Diane Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Diane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Diane Street does not have units with air conditioning.

