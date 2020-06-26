1020 Diane Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Large Corner Lot with 2 drives, 2 car garage with additional covered parking in the back. This lovely home offers an open floor plan, split bedrooms, 2-dining areas, large living area, separate laundry room, and hardwood flooring! When you step into the backyard you will be greeted with a very large covered patio that offers a built in gas grill w-sink and an adorable out building with electric and attached covered patio. This building is set up for part storage-workshop and the other section for an office area. This home is conveniently located and walking distance to the Aubrey Park, Aubrey Area Library, and minutes away from the highly sought after Brockett Elementary and Aubrey High School!