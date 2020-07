Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill carport dog park internet access

Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from. Our spacious homes come with appliance filled kitchens, oversized walk-in closets, and faux wood or carpeted flooring options. The property also features several fantastic community amenities like our sparkling swimming pool & jacuzzi, the fitness center, and our patio covered BBQ and picnic area. There is also the dog park and agility course, for our four legged residents. Stop by or call today to schedule a tour!