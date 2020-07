Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed parking bbq/grill courtyard

Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas. Along with a great location conveniently located to some of DFW's major highways Hwy 60, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30, this allows quick access to major events and shopping such as AT&T Stadium, Global Life Park, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, and Six Flags. Sutter Creek is beautifully landscaped with two swimming pools, a dog park, and the top customer service for our residents.