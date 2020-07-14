All apartments in Arlington
Residence on Lamar
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Residence on Lamar

1224 E Lamar Blvd · (817) 985-3780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 15-S-0124Q · Avail. Aug 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 22-P-2205Q · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 22-S-0214 · Avail. Aug 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 4-S-0029Q · Avail. Aug 7

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-S-0106Q · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence on Lamar.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
The Residence on Lamar apartment community in Arlington, TX offers 15 unique floor-plans. Choose from studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments. This community is pet friendly and features 2 swimming pools, 5 clothes care centers, a courtyard, business center, and so much more. The apartments also showcase wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, and large patios/balconies. The Residence on Lamar Apartment homes are centrally located in Arlington, Texas with convenient access to Hwy 360 and I-30, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Our community is right in the heart of the entertainment district with the best sporting and entertainment venues Arlington has to offer, such as amusement parks and ball parks. Call the Residence on Lamar to discover the benefits today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Open carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residence on Lamar have any available units?
Residence on Lamar has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence on Lamar have?
Some of Residence on Lamar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence on Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
Residence on Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence on Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence on Lamar is pet friendly.
Does Residence on Lamar offer parking?
Yes, Residence on Lamar offers parking.
Does Residence on Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residence on Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence on Lamar have a pool?
Yes, Residence on Lamar has a pool.
Does Residence on Lamar have accessible units?
No, Residence on Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does Residence on Lamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residence on Lamar has units with dishwashers.
