Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport hot tub

The Residence on Lamar apartment community in Arlington, TX offers 15 unique floor-plans. Choose from studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments. This community is pet friendly and features 2 swimming pools, 5 clothes care centers, a courtyard, business center, and so much more. The apartments also showcase wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, and large patios/balconies. The Residence on Lamar Apartment homes are centrally located in Arlington, Texas with convenient access to Hwy 360 and I-30, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Our community is right in the heart of the entertainment district with the best sporting and entertainment venues Arlington has to offer, such as amusement parks and ball parks. Call the Residence on Lamar to discover the benefits today.