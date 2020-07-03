All apartments in Arlington
Mercer Park

2014 Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Remington Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mercer Park Apartments - Property Id: 260329

We currently have 2BR 2.5 bath available for move in April 2020!
Start the month at your new apartment!
Stop by and we can help you fill out an application

What you will need to apply:
You must make 2.5 time the rent
Have valid ID
Money order with app and admin fee

????????????????

En este momento tenemos de 2 recamaras 2.5 banos disponibles para Abril 2020!
Empiece un nuvo mes en un nuevo apartamento!
Pace con nosotros y le ayudamos a llenar la aplicacion

Que nesesita para aplicar:
Tener ingresos de 2.5 mas de la renta
Tener una identificacion valida
Money orden de la aplicacion y de administracion
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260329
Property Id 260329

(RLNE5790672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mercer Park have any available units?
Mercer Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Mercer Park have?
Some of Mercer Park's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mercer Park currently offering any rent specials?
Mercer Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mercer Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Mercer Park is pet friendly.
Does Mercer Park offer parking?
No, Mercer Park does not offer parking.
Does Mercer Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mercer Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mercer Park have a pool?
No, Mercer Park does not have a pool.
Does Mercer Park have accessible units?
No, Mercer Park does not have accessible units.
Does Mercer Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mercer Park has units with dishwashers.

