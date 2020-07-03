Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mercer Park Apartments - Property Id: 260329



We currently have 2BR 2.5 bath available for move in April 2020!

Start the month at your new apartment!

Stop by and we can help you fill out an application



What you will need to apply:

You must make 2.5 time the rent

Have valid ID

Money order with app and admin fee



En este momento tenemos de 2 recamaras 2.5 banos disponibles para Abril 2020!

Empiece un nuvo mes en un nuevo apartamento!

Pace con nosotros y le ayudamos a llenar la aplicacion



Que nesesita para aplicar:

Tener ingresos de 2.5 mas de la renta

Tener una identificacion valida

Money orden de la aplicacion y de administracion

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260329

