Amenities

Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want to be. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring 9ft ceilings, an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, central heating and air conditioning, a cozy wood burning fireplace, extra storage, faux wood flooring, spacious walk in closets, stackable washer/dryer and ceiling fans. Optional features include a private patio or balcony, two inch blinds, two toned paint, black appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Residents enjoy our valet curbside trash pickup, available discounts, assigned parking, fully equipped business center with copy and fax services, gated access and ample guest parking. Relax in our sparkling swimming pool, or work out in our state of the art fitness center. We offer a tennis court, picnic area with barbecues and a clubhouse. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why living at Huntington Meadows is the perfect place to call home.