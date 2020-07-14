All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Huntington Meadows

2311 Stratton Lane · (972) 694-6109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-12101 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 21-21205 · Avail. Aug 20

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 13-13204 · Avail. Jul 24

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-15201 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 17-17201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
tennis court
trash valet
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want to be. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring 9ft ceilings, an all electric gourmet kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, central heating and air conditioning, a cozy wood burning fireplace, extra storage, faux wood flooring, spacious walk in closets, stackable washer/dryer and ceiling fans. Optional features include a private patio or balcony, two inch blinds, two toned paint, black appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Residents enjoy our valet curbside trash pickup, available discounts, assigned parking, fully equipped business center with copy and fax services, gated access and ample guest parking. Relax in our sparkling swimming pool, or work out in our state of the art fitness center. We offer a tennis court, picnic area with barbecues and a clubhouse. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why living at Huntington Meadows is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Meadows have any available units?
Huntington Meadows has 9 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Meadows have?
Some of Huntington Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Meadows offers parking.
Does Huntington Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Meadows has a pool.
Does Huntington Meadows have accessible units?
No, Huntington Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Meadows has units with dishwashers.
