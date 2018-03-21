All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

920 Winterwood Court

920 Winterwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

920 Winterwood Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no more, this is it! Once you step into this property it feel like home. Very roomy, and has a open kitchen and floor plan. Master bedroom has separate shower and garden tub. One look and you will be sold.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Winterwood Court have any available units?
920 Winterwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 920 Winterwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
920 Winterwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Winterwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 920 Winterwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 920 Winterwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 920 Winterwood Court offers parking.
Does 920 Winterwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Winterwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Winterwood Court have a pool?
No, 920 Winterwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 920 Winterwood Court have accessible units?
No, 920 Winterwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Winterwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Winterwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Winterwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Winterwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

