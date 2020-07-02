919 Lemontree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Solid home value close to shopping and major highway arteries. Patterson Sports complex within walking-jogging distance too. Wood Plank floors in bedrooms and living areas, tile in kitchens and baths. Open living-dining and galley kitchen. Kitchen appliances include range and cooktop, dishwasher...Refrigerator comes with house but not part of lease (tenant expense if needs repair). Ceiling fans in Master and Living room. Master is large and has private bath. Other bedrooms generously sized. Private fenced backyard with deck and large shade trees. Front is nicely landscaped, inviting. Patterson Sports Complex, Parks Mall, Arlington Highlands all nearby, and easy access to I 20 and Hwy 360. Sorry no Sec8