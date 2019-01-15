All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 912 E. Lovers Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
912 E. Lovers Ln.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:46 PM

912 E. Lovers Ln.

912 East Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

912 East Lovers Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home in the sought-after, mature Arlington Terrace neighborhood! Fantastic floor plan featuring luxury vinyl plank with carpet in the bedrooms, nice-sized kitchen, shiplap accent wall in the master bedroom, updated bathrooms, ceiling fans and new interior paint throughout! Large, fenced-in backyard with mature trees - ideal for entertaining and relaxation! Just minutes from AT&T stadium and I-20. You don't want to miss this home - come by today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have any available units?
912 E. Lovers Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have?
Some of 912 E. Lovers Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E. Lovers Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
912 E. Lovers Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E. Lovers Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 E. Lovers Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. offer parking?
No, 912 E. Lovers Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 E. Lovers Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have a pool?
No, 912 E. Lovers Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have accessible units?
No, 912 E. Lovers Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E. Lovers Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 E. Lovers Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center