911 Gwinnett Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming large home is coveting subdivision in MANSFIELD ISD and is filled with mature trees everywhere. Garage features a mini Man Cave with sink. Custom wood accents and HUGE master bath area. all appliances including Washer and Dryer if needed. Living room has vaulted ceiling and is HUGE featuring fireplace as focal point.

In back you have TWO storage sheds as well as a covered porch.

Home is literally down the street from Elementary school. Greet community with plenty of children playing and neighbors who maintain both their friendliness as well as their yard.



Qualifications

NO prior evictions or felonies

No aggressive breed animals

Must make 3x rent (verifiable)

Minimum credit score 600