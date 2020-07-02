911 Gwinnett Circle

Charming large home is coveting subdivision in MANSFIELD ISD and is filled with mature trees everywhere. Garage features a mini Man Cave with sink. Custom wood accents and HUGE master bath area. all appliances including Washer and Dryer if needed. Living room has vaulted ceiling and is HUGE featuring fireplace as focal point. In back you have TWO storage sheds as well as a covered porch. Home is literally down the street from Elementary school. Greet community with plenty of children playing and neighbors who maintain both their friendliness as well as their yard.
Qualifications NO prior evictions or felonies No aggressive breed animals Must make 3x rent (verifiable) Minimum credit score 600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
