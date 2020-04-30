9100 Chalkstone Street

Amenities

Beautiful corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath located in South Arlington Mansfield ISD. Home includes a office, formal dining, and game room. It is an open floor plan and ready for entertainment. Community pool along with community playground is included. Garage door opener has an outside keypad is mobile access for open and close from anywhere. Home has a sprinkler system. All appliances are under one years old stainless steel Samsung. Roof was replaced May 2018, it includes a transferred warranty.