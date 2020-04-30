All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:38 AM

9100 Chalkstone Street

9100 Chalkstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Chalkstone Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath located in South Arlington Mansfield ISD. Home includes a office, formal dining, and game room. It is an open floor plan and ready for entertainment. Community pool along with community playground is included. Garage door opener has an outside keypad is mobile access for open and close from anywhere. Home has a sprinkler system. All appliances are under one years old stainless steel Samsung. Roof was replaced May 2018, it includes a transferred warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Chalkstone Street have any available units?
9100 Chalkstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Chalkstone Street have?
Some of 9100 Chalkstone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Chalkstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Chalkstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Chalkstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Chalkstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9100 Chalkstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Chalkstone Street offers parking.
Does 9100 Chalkstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Chalkstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Chalkstone Street have a pool?
Yes, 9100 Chalkstone Street has a pool.
Does 9100 Chalkstone Street have accessible units?
No, 9100 Chalkstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Chalkstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Chalkstone Street has units with dishwashers.

