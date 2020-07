Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath condo with gated front patio, open floorpan with vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace and built in storage, full size washer dryer connections in the hall. Both bedrooms have full baths inside. There is another enclosed patio off one of the bedrooms plus an exit off the main master bedroom to a grassed area shared with the neighbors. Great Location and move in ready.