8306 Cotton Valley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Sparkling clean 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 large living areas with a total of 2070 square feet. Granite countertops and spacious kitchen. Open floor plan, large master bedroom and oversized split bedrooms. Extended backyard patio with low maintenance landscaping. This home is located in the highly desired Mansfield ISD. Only minutes away from Debbie Lane, shopping and 360. Zero carpets, pet-friendly home. Must see today! Email for link to the virtual walk-through. Application required to view home in person.