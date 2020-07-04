All apartments in Arlington
8306 Cotton Valley Lane

8306 Cotton Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8306 Cotton Valley Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sparkling clean 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 large living areas with a total of 2070 square feet. Granite countertops and spacious kitchen. Open floor plan, large master bedroom and oversized split bedrooms. Extended backyard patio with low maintenance landscaping. This home is located in the highly desired Mansfield ISD. Only minutes away from Debbie Lane, shopping and 360. Zero carpets, pet-friendly home. Must see today! Email for link to the virtual walk-through. Application required to view home in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have any available units?
8306 Cotton Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have?
Some of 8306 Cotton Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 Cotton Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Cotton Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Cotton Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Cotton Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 Cotton Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

