829 Underhill Drive
829 Underhill Drive

829 Underhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

829 Underhill Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautifully maintained neighborhood. The house has beautiful wood floors, plantation shudders, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large living area which is great for entertaining. Large master bathroom with dual sinks. Walk outside front door and you are steps away from the jogging-walking path and walking distance to the community pool and park area. Close to major highways for easy commutes. Come see this one it won't last long.
Mansfield ISD and Mansfield High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Underhill Drive have any available units?
829 Underhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Underhill Drive have?
Some of 829 Underhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Underhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
829 Underhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Underhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 829 Underhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 829 Underhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 829 Underhill Drive offers parking.
Does 829 Underhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Underhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Underhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 829 Underhill Drive has a pool.
Does 829 Underhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 829 Underhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Underhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Underhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

