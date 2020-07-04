829 Underhill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautifully maintained neighborhood. The house has beautiful wood floors, plantation shudders, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large living area which is great for entertaining. Large master bathroom with dual sinks. Walk outside front door and you are steps away from the jogging-walking path and walking distance to the community pool and park area. Close to major highways for easy commutes. Come see this one it won't last long.

Mansfield ISD and Mansfield High School