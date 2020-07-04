All apartments in Arlington
8114 Macgregor Drive
8114 Macgregor Drive

8114 Macgregor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Macgregor Dr, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and conveniently located near highways, shopping, and entertainment. This completely repainted interior 2-tone home includes an open concept and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite with separate shower / garden tub and walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard and two-car garage.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Security Deposit: 1 month’s rent;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Macgregor Drive have any available units?
8114 Macgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Macgregor Drive have?
Some of 8114 Macgregor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Macgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Macgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Macgregor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Macgregor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Macgregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Macgregor Drive offers parking.
Does 8114 Macgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 Macgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Macgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 8114 Macgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8114 Macgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8114 Macgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Macgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8114 Macgregor Drive has units with dishwashers.

