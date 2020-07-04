8114 Macgregor Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and conveniently located near highways, shopping, and entertainment. This completely repainted interior 2-tone home includes an open concept and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite with separate shower / garden tub and walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard and two-car garage.
-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Security Deposit: 1 month’s rent;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.
* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.