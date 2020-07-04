8114 Macgregor Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD and conveniently located near highways, shopping, and entertainment. This completely repainted interior 2-tone home includes an open concept and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite with separate shower / garden tub and walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard and two-car garage.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Security Deposit: 1 month’s rent;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.