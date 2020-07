Amenities

This house is currently located in the most desirable and active market. Easy access to all highway and within 5 minutes of Tarrant County College. House has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 car garages. Flooring is carpet in the formal living and dining room. Family room, breakfast area and kitchen has ceramic tile. All bedrooms recently upgraded to laminate-wood flooring. This property is located within a walking distance from Timberview High School. Must see.