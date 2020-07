Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome home to 711 Lombardy Lane! This adorable cottage features upgrades galore including updated paint colors, updated fixtures, and a beautiful mosaic tile backsplash! Hate moving all those bulky appliances? This is the property for you as it comes equipped with refrigerator and washer and dryer! Massive back yard perfect for summer time barbecues!