Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:00 AM

709 Levelland Drive

709 Levelland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 Levelland Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1005776?source=marketing

This house has tons of new updates including: new flooring, updated appliances. This single story house has a great open floor plan. The kitchen, dining area and living area have a great room feel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, large sink and island with breakfast bar. The dining/living room has french doors to the covered patio and backyard, perfect for indoor/outdoor living.

Both bathrooms have been updated. The two hall bedrooms have spacious closets and get great natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet.

There is a large linen closet for storage, as well as a coat closet. Pantry storage in kitchen. 2 car garage. Spacious yard.

Near Williams Elementary, Ousley Junior & Seguin High Schools, Patterson Sports Center & quick access to freeway.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

