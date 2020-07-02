709 Levelland Drive

Amenities

This house has tons of new updates including: new flooring, updated appliances. This single story house has a great open floor plan. The kitchen, dining area and living area have a great room feel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, large sink and island with breakfast bar. The dining/living room has french doors to the covered patio and backyard, perfect for indoor/outdoor living.



Both bathrooms have been updated. The two hall bedrooms have spacious closets and get great natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet.



There is a large linen closet for storage, as well as a coat closet. Pantry storage in kitchen. 2 car garage. Spacious yard.



Near Williams Elementary, Ousley Junior & Seguin High Schools, Patterson Sports Center & quick access to freeway.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

