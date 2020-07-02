All apartments in Arlington
Location

7018 Echo Lake Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful elevation House in a quiet neighborhood. The home has 4 Beds 2.5 Baths double story located in SW Arlington, MISD. Plenty of windows throughout the house . New flooring, Carpet. Gas Fireplace Cooktop, new chimney etc. All New Appliances lightly used in great condition, including Refrigerator and washer, dryer. Crown Moldings and picture frame moldings in Livings rooms and dining room. Very large extended patio, Great for backyard cookout and parties. Tenants move in date as early as April 13, 2020. One month security deposit required. No animals except for ONE CAT ALLOWED. NO DOGS at all. All information provided is deemed to be reliable,showing agents and Tenants are required to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 echo lake Court have any available units?
7018 echo lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 echo lake Court have?
Some of 7018 echo lake Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 echo lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
7018 echo lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 echo lake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 echo lake Court is pet friendly.
Does 7018 echo lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 7018 echo lake Court offers parking.
Does 7018 echo lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7018 echo lake Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 echo lake Court have a pool?
No, 7018 echo lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 7018 echo lake Court have accessible units?
No, 7018 echo lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 echo lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 echo lake Court has units with dishwashers.

