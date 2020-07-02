7018 echo lake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful elevation House in a quiet neighborhood. The home has 4 Beds 2.5 Baths double story located in SW Arlington, MISD. Plenty of windows throughout the house . New flooring, Carpet. Gas Fireplace Cooktop, new chimney etc. All New Appliances lightly used in great condition, including Refrigerator and washer, dryer. Crown Moldings and picture frame moldings in Livings rooms and dining room. Very large extended patio, Great for backyard cookout and parties. Tenants move in date as early as April 13, 2020. One month security deposit required. No animals except for ONE CAT ALLOWED. NO DOGS at all. All information provided is deemed to be reliable,showing agents and Tenants are required to verify all info.