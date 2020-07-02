7001 Calender Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

NICE Home. Great Location. Desirable Mansfield ISD. Large lot. Long Driveway to side garage. New Sidewalk. Enter into a Large living room, anchored by brick fire place. Bedrooms down hall to the right. Full Bath with access from Master and Hall way. Good size Secondary Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Kitchen open to the Living area. Breakfast area overlooks back yard. Plenty of natural light. 2nd Living area, or Game Room, and 2nd Full bath located off Kitchen. Large garage with Opener. Tenant responsible for mowing. TAR app. Incl copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. $50 app fee per adult. Income 3 times rent, NO criminal history. Good Rent History with No Evictions. Agent or Tenant verify schls, rm sizes.