All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7001 Calender Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7001 Calender Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

7001 Calender Road

7001 Calender Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7001 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
NICE Home. Great Location. Desirable Mansfield ISD. Large lot. Long Driveway to side garage. New Sidewalk. Enter into a Large living room, anchored by brick fire place. Bedrooms down hall to the right. Full Bath with access from Master and Hall way. Good size Secondary Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Kitchen open to the Living area. Breakfast area overlooks back yard. Plenty of natural light. 2nd Living area, or Game Room, and 2nd Full bath located off Kitchen. Large garage with Opener. Tenant responsible for mowing. TAR app. Incl copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. $50 app fee per adult. Income 3 times rent, NO criminal history. Good Rent History with No Evictions. Agent or Tenant verify schls, rm sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Calender Road have any available units?
7001 Calender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Calender Road have?
Some of 7001 Calender Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Calender Road currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Calender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Calender Road pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Calender Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7001 Calender Road offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Calender Road offers parking.
Does 7001 Calender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Calender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Calender Road have a pool?
No, 7001 Calender Road does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Calender Road have accessible units?
No, 7001 Calender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Calender Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Calender Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center