6901 Muirfield Drive

Move in day set for Jan 1!!! Just Steps from Tierra Verde Golf Course, 287/Sublett and the new Kroger Marketplace Center, 10 minutes from Arlington Highlands. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Includes all furnishings if you would like. RENT: $1820.00/month, 1862 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.