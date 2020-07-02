All apartments in Arlington
6901 Muirfield Drive

6901 Muirfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Muirfield Dr, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Move in day set for Jan 1!!! Just Steps from Tierra Verde Golf Course, 287/Sublett and the new Kroger Marketplace Center, 10 minutes from Arlington Highlands. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Includes all furnishings if you would like. RENT: $1820.00/month, 1862 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
6901 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6901 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 Muirfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 Muirfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

