All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6738 Ambercrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6738 Ambercrest Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 11:30 AM

6738 Ambercrest Drive

6738 Ambercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6738 Ambercrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open concept home located in a highly desired Mansfield ISD. Split bedrooms, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining Areas, 2 Car garage. Spacious family room connected to the formal dining. Secluded Master Bedroom Suite with garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Large kitchen with plenty of counter top space and cabinetry. Gas cooking and a spacious breakfast bar. Large backyard and covered patio. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers. Walking distance to a nearby park. Home is immaculate and move-in ready!
Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have any available units?
6738 Ambercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have?
Some of 6738 Ambercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6738 Ambercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6738 Ambercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6738 Ambercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6738 Ambercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6738 Ambercrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6738 Ambercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 6738 Ambercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6738 Ambercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6738 Ambercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6738 Ambercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center