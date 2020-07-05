6738 Ambercrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great open concept home located in a highly desired Mansfield ISD. Split bedrooms, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining Areas, 2 Car garage. Spacious family room connected to the formal dining. Secluded Master Bedroom Suite with garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Large kitchen with plenty of counter top space and cabinetry. Gas cooking and a spacious breakfast bar. Large backyard and covered patio. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers. Walking distance to a nearby park. Home is immaculate and move-in ready!

