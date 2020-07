Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful open floorplan featuring 2 living and 2 dining areas, a study or den with French doors, and a large family room with brick wood burning fireplace that opens to the kitchen, which has new granite counter tops & sink. Split bedrooms. Master bedroom has new granite counters, 2 sinks, garden tub and shower. Covered patio. Swing front garage. Established neighborhood with trees. Close to city conveniences, park, with easy access to 287, I-20 and Hwy 360.