Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:36 AM

6405 Jennie Lane

6405 Jennie Lane
Location

6405 Jennie Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great 4-3-2 in Arlington ISD with an open floor plan. High ceilings. Freshly painted. New carpet installed in the upstairs bedrooms, and hard wood flooring in the downstairs bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and tiled backsplash, upstairs living could be a wonderful media room. Huge 18x15 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and private bath with garden tub and separate shower. Great covered patio and storage building. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Jennie Lane have any available units?
6405 Jennie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Jennie Lane have?
Some of 6405 Jennie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Jennie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Jennie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Jennie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Jennie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Jennie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Jennie Lane offers parking.
Does 6405 Jennie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Jennie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Jennie Lane have a pool?
No, 6405 Jennie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Jennie Lane have accessible units?
No, 6405 Jennie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Jennie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Jennie Lane has units with dishwashers.

