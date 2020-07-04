6405 Jennie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great 4-3-2 in Arlington ISD with an open floor plan. High ceilings. Freshly painted. New carpet installed in the upstairs bedrooms, and hard wood flooring in the downstairs bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and tiled backsplash, upstairs living could be a wonderful media room. Huge 18x15 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and private bath with garden tub and separate shower. Great covered patio and storage building. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.