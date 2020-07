Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! Move In ASAP!! Master Bedroom & Master Bath on 2nd floor! All other rooms on 1st floor. All bedrooms have carpet. Home has beautiful grey laminate wood floors, 2 inch blinds, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, raised ceilings, wood burning fireplace, SUNKEN LIVING ROOM, window seat in dining, separate laundry room. Outside has large backyard with open patio. Close to highway, shopping, and park.