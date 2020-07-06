All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6111 Blueridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6111 Blueridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6111 Blueridge Court

6111 Blueridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6111 Blueridge Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level house located in West Arlington. 6111 Blueridge Ct is situated on a quiet court close to Lake Arlington, Miller Elementary, and easy access to I20. This house has a wonderful floor plan, with a large living room and a beautiful sunroom. Lots of windows make for abundant natural light, and a bright, cheery atmosphere. The living room has a ceiling fan and beautiful fireplace, and easy to maintain wood look flooring. The updated kitchen features a microwave, range and dishwasher, pantry for storage, and ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is adjacent to the formal dining room, great for entertaining.

The master suite features a spacious bedroom, and a large bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a large vanity with two sinks. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on hot summer evenings. The backyard is fully fenced and has a shed for additional storage space. Easy to maintain landscaping.

Near Ditto Elementary, Young J High School & Martin High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Blueridge Court have any available units?
6111 Blueridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Blueridge Court have?
Some of 6111 Blueridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Blueridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Blueridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Blueridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Blueridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Blueridge Court offer parking?
No, 6111 Blueridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 6111 Blueridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Blueridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Blueridge Court have a pool?
No, 6111 Blueridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Blueridge Court have accessible units?
No, 6111 Blueridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Blueridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 Blueridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center