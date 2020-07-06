6111 Blueridge Court

Amenities
Don't miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level house located in West Arlington. 6111 Blueridge Ct is situated on a quiet court close to Lake Arlington, Miller Elementary, and easy access to I20. This house has a wonderful floor plan, with a large living room and a beautiful sunroom. Lots of windows make for abundant natural light, and a bright, cheery atmosphere. The living room has a ceiling fan and beautiful fireplace, and easy to maintain wood look flooring. The updated kitchen features a microwave, range and dishwasher, pantry for storage, and ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is adjacent to the formal dining room, great for entertaining.
The master suite features a spacious bedroom, and a large bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a large vanity with two sinks. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on hot summer evenings. The backyard is fully fenced and has a shed for additional storage space. Easy to maintain landscaping.
Near Ditto Elementary, Young J High School & Martin High School.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.