6108 Paradise Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:25 PM

6108 Paradise Drive

6108 Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Paradise Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this cozy home within highly sought after Arlington ISD. Get here fast to see this cozy 3 bed and 2 full bath home. This home is designed with an oversized living area that is completely open to the dining room. This home also features a great Master Bedroom and covered patio. It was just refreshed with new carpets, new paint and remodel of kitchen opening it up to the dining and living areas. This home has been priced below the market average and will not last long. Apply today online to beat the rush. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Paradise Drive have any available units?
6108 Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Paradise Drive have?
Some of 6108 Paradise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6108 Paradise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6108 Paradise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Paradise Drive offers parking.
Does 6108 Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 6108 Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 6108 Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Paradise Drive has units with dishwashers.

