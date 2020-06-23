6108 Paradise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this cozy home within highly sought after Arlington ISD. Get here fast to see this cozy 3 bed and 2 full bath home. This home is designed with an oversized living area that is completely open to the dining room. This home also features a great Master Bedroom and covered patio. It was just refreshed with new carpets, new paint and remodel of kitchen opening it up to the dining and living areas. This home has been priced below the market average and will not last long. Apply today online to beat the rush. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!