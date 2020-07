Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfect rental home that has been completely updated and is ready for new tenants! This property features FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING and a great floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home is bright and clean! The kitchen is spacious and has a bay window in the breakfast room overlooking the front yard. The neighborhood is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Come see it today before it's leased out.