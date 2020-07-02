5819 Mansfield Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath half duplex with big walk in closets in the bedrooms. Freshly painted inside with new fixtures and kitchen appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher). It has an open floorplan concept, fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio, 3-carports with 2 being covered, and a storage building. Well maintained home with immediate move-in. Mansfield ISD in a very convenient location.



- Close proximity to UTA, TCC, The Parks Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment.

*Application Required



Laundry hookups

Refrigerator

3 carports

Microwave

Covered patio

Dishwasher

Stove