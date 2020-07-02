5819 Mansfield Road

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath half duplex with big walk in closets in the bedrooms. Freshly painted inside with new fixtures and kitchen appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher). It has an open floorplan concept, fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio, 3-carports with 2 being covered, and a storage building. Well maintained home with immediate move-in. Mansfield ISD in a very convenient location.
- Close proximity to UTA, TCC, The Parks Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment.
*Application Required
Laundry hookups
Refrigerator
3 carports
Microwave
Covered patio
Dishwasher
Stove