Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5819 Mansfield Road

5819 Mansfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

5819 Mansfield Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath half duplex with big walk in closets in the bedrooms. Freshly painted inside with new fixtures and kitchen appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher). It has an open floorplan concept, fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio, 3-carports with 2 being covered, and a storage building. Well maintained home with immediate move-in. Mansfield ISD in a very convenient location.

- Close proximity to UTA, TCC, The Parks Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment.
*Application Required

Laundry hookups
Refrigerator
3 carports
Microwave
Covered patio
Dishwasher
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Mansfield Road have any available units?
5819 Mansfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 Mansfield Road have?
Some of 5819 Mansfield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 Mansfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Mansfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Mansfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 5819 Mansfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5819 Mansfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Mansfield Road offers parking.
Does 5819 Mansfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Mansfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Mansfield Road have a pool?
No, 5819 Mansfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Mansfield Road have accessible units?
No, 5819 Mansfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Mansfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 Mansfield Road has units with dishwashers.

