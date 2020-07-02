Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5546 Creekridge Dr. Available 02/01/19 *COMING SOON* South East Arlington: Beautifully updated single story house with large yard - Creekridge drive is a beautifully updated, single story house in South East Arlington. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel range, microwave hood, dishwasher and dual basin sink. There is plenty of cabinet space for storage, counter space for cooking, and a breakfast bar. There is casual dining space in the kitchen.



The living room has a beautiful brick front fire place, flanked by windows allowing for wonderful natural light. Vaulted ceilings make the space feel even bigger than it is. Spacious master bedroom suite. Master bath features a garden tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on hot days.



Covered back patio with a large fenced yard, and a storage shed. Two car garage. Located close to I20 and 360, and shopping. Near Fitzgerald Elementary, Bowie High & Barnett J High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



