Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5546 Creekridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5546 Creekridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5546 Creekridge Dr. Available 02/01/19 *COMING SOON* South East Arlington: Beautifully updated single story house with large yard - Creekridge drive is a beautifully updated, single story house in South East Arlington. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel range, microwave hood, dishwasher and dual basin sink. There is plenty of cabinet space for storage, counter space for cooking, and a breakfast bar. There is casual dining space in the kitchen.

The living room has a beautiful brick front fire place, flanked by windows allowing for wonderful natural light. Vaulted ceilings make the space feel even bigger than it is. Spacious master bedroom suite. Master bath features a garden tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on hot days.

Covered back patio with a large fenced yard, and a storage shed. Two car garage. Located close to I20 and 360, and shopping. Near Fitzgerald Elementary, Bowie High & Barnett J High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3795147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

