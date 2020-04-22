All apartments in Arlington
5415 Parliament Drive

5415 Parliament Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Parliament Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready! One story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arlington! Flagstone pathway at entry. Large open living room features Saltillo tile flooring. Kitchen includes granite counters with eat in kitchen area. Large master suite with additional sitting area perfect for office space. No Carpet! Enjoy the large backyard with large patio deck. Great for entertaining! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Parliament Drive have any available units?
5415 Parliament Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Parliament Drive have?
Some of 5415 Parliament Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Parliament Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Parliament Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Parliament Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Parliament Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Parliament Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Parliament Drive offers parking.
Does 5415 Parliament Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Parliament Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Parliament Drive have a pool?
No, 5415 Parliament Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Parliament Drive have accessible units?
No, 5415 Parliament Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Parliament Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Parliament Drive has units with dishwashers.

