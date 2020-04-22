5415 Parliament Drive

Amenities

Move in ready! One story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arlington! Flagstone pathway at entry. Large open living room features Saltillo tile flooring. Kitchen includes granite counters with eat in kitchen area. Large master suite with additional sitting area perfect for office space. No Carpet! Enjoy the large backyard with large patio deck. Great for entertaining! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.