Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5205 Rustle Leaf Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:23 PM

5205 Rustle Leaf Drive

5205 Rustle Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Rustle Leaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy home nestled in heavily treed neighborhood. Featuring new paint and flooring throughout, this house features sky high ceilings with large windows letting in beautiful natural light. This home also has two wood decks. The first leads out from the living area and the other from the master bedroom. The second living area is perfect for reading with built in bookshelves. Immaculate kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and huge island for preparing meals for the family. This home is conveniently located near I-20, shopping, entertainment, and more!
Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have any available units?
5205 Rustle Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have?
Some of 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Rustle Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Rustle Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

