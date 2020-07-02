All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:45 PM

5114 Misty Wood Drive

Location

5114 Misty Wood Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now move in ready!! 4 Bedroom in Overland Stage Estates!!! Large Arlington home with 4 bedrooms with a split bedroom arrangement and three full baths. There is a convenient Jack and Jill bath between two of the secondary bedrooms. The home boasts a open floor plan with granite in kitchen. There are two living and two dining areas. Located in heavily treed and beautiful Overland Stage Estates. The house feeds Martin High, Boles Middle and Corey Elementary. The tall vaulted ceilings with a beautiful stone fireplace give this house a super cozy feeling anytime of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have any available units?
5114 Misty Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have?
Some of 5114 Misty Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Misty Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Misty Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Misty Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5114 Misty Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Misty Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Misty Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 5114 Misty Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5114 Misty Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Misty Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Misty Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

