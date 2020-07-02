5114 Misty Wood Drive

Amenities

Now move in ready!! 4 Bedroom in Overland Stage Estates!!! Large Arlington home with 4 bedrooms with a split bedroom arrangement and three full baths. There is a convenient Jack and Jill bath between two of the secondary bedrooms. The home boasts a open floor plan with granite in kitchen. There are two living and two dining areas. Located in heavily treed and beautiful Overland Stage Estates. The house feeds Martin High, Boles Middle and Corey Elementary. The tall vaulted ceilings with a beautiful stone fireplace give this house a super cozy feeling anytime of year.