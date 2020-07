Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Fresh, clean and convenient, this 2 bed 1.5 bath half duplex is available for rent! This space has a great layout and comes complete with new granite countertops, new fixtures, stainless steel kitchen appliances and new paint throughout. Also has a cozy brick wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and covered parking in the back. It's rare to find such a central location right in the middle of DFW. Schedule a showing today!